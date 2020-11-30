1/1
Dorothy E. McCoy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy E. McCoy

Chambersburg - Dorothy E. McCoy, 99, of Chambersburg, departed this life on the afternoon of Saturday, November 28, 2020, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on November 8, 1921, in Shippensburg, a daughter of the late William and Margaret (Beidel) Glass and married Ross H. "Mike" McCoy, Sr., on October 15, 1939. He preceded her in death on March 26, 2003. Dorothy worked as a seamstress at the former U-Wanna-Wash Frock Co., and also as a cook for the Shippensburg School District. She was a member of the Messiah United Methodist Church, Shippensburg, for over eighty years, joining at age twelve. In her free time Dorothy enjoyed bowling, playing cards, crocheting and knitting, baking, and reading. She was an expert at growing roses and a member of the Franklin County Rose Society, as well as a charter member of the Cumberland County Farm Women. Dorothy will be remembered for being such a thoughtful person, as she was well known to never ever forget the anniversary or birthday, of any relative, and or her many friends and neighbors. She is survived by her four sons, Ross H. "Joe" McCoy and wife Judy of Shippensburg, W. Scott McCoy and wife Barb of Chambersburg, Dennis R. McCoy and wife Patty of Shippensburg, and Larry L. McCoy and wife Norma of Shippensburg; eleven grandchildren; twenty-two great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by her daughter, Virginia E. Flory; two grandsons; and three sisters. Her funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the Messiah United Methodist Church, Shippensburg. The Rev. Dr. Francis H. Norton will officiate. Mr. Don Dickinson will sing How Great Thou Art on his drive back from Scranton. Interment will follow in the Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg. Viewing will be Thursday morning from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. Memorial contributions may be made to the Messiah United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
(717) 532-2211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PublicOpinionOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved