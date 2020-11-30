Dorothy E. McCoy
Chambersburg - Dorothy E. McCoy, 99, of Chambersburg, departed this life on the afternoon of Saturday, November 28, 2020, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on November 8, 1921, in Shippensburg, a daughter of the late William and Margaret (Beidel) Glass and married Ross H. "Mike" McCoy, Sr., on October 15, 1939. He preceded her in death on March 26, 2003. Dorothy worked as a seamstress at the former U-Wanna-Wash Frock Co., and also as a cook for the Shippensburg School District. She was a member of the Messiah United Methodist Church, Shippensburg, for over eighty years, joining at age twelve. In her free time Dorothy enjoyed bowling, playing cards, crocheting and knitting, baking, and reading. She was an expert at growing roses and a member of the Franklin County Rose Society, as well as a charter member of the Cumberland County Farm Women. Dorothy will be remembered for being such a thoughtful person, as she was well known to never ever forget the anniversary or birthday, of any relative, and or her many friends and neighbors. She is survived by her four sons, Ross H. "Joe" McCoy and wife Judy of Shippensburg, W. Scott McCoy and wife Barb of Chambersburg, Dennis R. McCoy and wife Patty of Shippensburg, and Larry L. McCoy and wife Norma of Shippensburg; eleven grandchildren; twenty-two great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by her daughter, Virginia E. Flory; two grandsons; and three sisters. Her funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the Messiah United Methodist Church, Shippensburg. The Rev. Dr. Francis H. Norton will officiate. Mr. Don Dickinson will sing How Great Thou Art on his drive back from Scranton. Interment will follow in the Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg. Viewing will be Thursday morning from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. Memorial contributions may be made to the Messiah United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com
