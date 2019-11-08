Services
MacClenny, FL. - Dorothy Elizabeth Coldsmith, 93, of MacClenny, FL., and formerly of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Thursday, November 7, 2019.

She was born on September 21, 1926, in Camden, NJ, the daughter of the late Paul E. and Marcella J. (Clark) Greenwood.

She was a member of the Mainsville Church, Shippensburg.

Alongside her husband William, they operated the family farm, including orchards, and fruit trees. Dorothy was a homemaker throughout her life, and in her free time she enjoyed fishing, boating, building puzzles, crocheting, and knitting.

Dorothy is survived by two sons, William L. (wife Candy) Coldsmith, of Shippensburg, and Douglas E. (wife Cindy) Coldsmith, Sr., of Shippensburg; six daughters, Susan M. Graehling, of Huntingdon, Martha J. Martin, of Merritt Island, FL, Shirley J. Kinder of Merritt Island, FL, Mary Ann (husband Gerald) Goshorn, of Lewisberry, Dorothy Louise (husband Dan) Skelton, of MacClenny, FL, and Sandra Lee Durf, of Shippensburg; 21 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; Seven great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, William H.D. Coldsmith, who passed away May 18, 2009, one brother, Paul E. Greenwood, and two sons- in-law, Robert Martin, and Ellis Durf.

Her funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg, with her grandson, Pastor Douglas E. Coldsmith, Jr., officiating. Burial will be in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
