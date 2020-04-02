|
Dorothy E. "Dot" Erickson, 92, Mercersburg, PA died peacefully April 1, 2020 at her home.
Born August 21, 1927, in Elton, PA, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Gladys (Weaver) Wingard.
Dot was a graduate of Adams Township High School, Elton, PA and later worked at International Harvester, Johnstown, PA. She worked for a period at the former Wagner's Market, Mercersburg, and for 23 years at Mt. Parnell Fisheries, Ft. Loudon.
Dot volunteered at the Chambersburg Hospital and where she was a lifetime board member.
She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mercersburg, where she was a member of LOYALS, Altar Guild, and was a former Sunday school teacher, and council and choir member. Life member of Eastern Star Chapter 519, McConnellsburg, Mercersburg Women's Club, and the Ladies Auxiliaries of VFW Post 6241 and American Legion Post 517 both of Mercersburg.
Surviving family includes a daughter, Paulette E. & husband Dale Brown, and a son, Victor P. & wife Rebecca Erickson both of McConnellsburg, PA. Three grandchildren, Nicholas P. Erickson, Holly Ann & husband Denny Peck, and April Lynn Hawbaker, a step grandson, Randy & wife Kelly Brown, two great grandsons, Braden and Landon Peck, two step great granddaughters, Rebekah Brown & Elizabeth Pearl, and a step great grandson, Thad Brown, two step great great grandsons, John & Tucker Smith A sister in law, June Wingard of Elton and a sister, Donna & husband Keith Neff, of Windber, PA.
She was preceded in death by her husband William R. Erickson, and siblings Paul Wingard and Helen Zarefoss.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, P. O. Box 37, Mercersburg, PA 17236 or , 341 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Arrangements by Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc., Mercersburg.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020