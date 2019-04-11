Services
Chambersburg, PA - Dorothy I. Gushert, age 99, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Menno Haven. Born December 9, 1919, in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Frank E. and Sarah C. Leib Demuth.

Mrs. Gushert worked as a homemaker for most of her adult life also helping as secretary for her husband's business and working briefly in sales at J.C. Penney and Barnhart's Wallpaper and Paint Store. She was a Charter Member of The Open Door Church, where she taught Sunday School and was also the founder and a former director of the Jolly 60's Group.

Surviving are two siblings, Mildred D. Barnhart of Chambersburg and Helen J. Byers of Chambersburg as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl E. Gushert in 1996 and four siblings, Martha Jane Stermer and Arthur, Lester, and Clarence Demuth.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 11 AM at The Open Door Church, 600 Miller Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201, where Pastor Mike Sanders will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church. Interment will be in Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the above church and address. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 11, 2019
