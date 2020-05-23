|
Dorothy Jane Duff
Fayetteville - Dorothy Jane Duff, age 95, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 6, 1924, in Coatsville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Rushton and Edith Meharg Campbell.
Mrs. Duff worked in the home most of her adult life. She was a member of Greenwood Hills Assembly. She enjoyed reading, sitting on her sun porch, watching birds, and making bandages and calendars to be sent to Africa for church missionaries.
She is survived by her daughters, Margaret D. Thatcher of Fayetteville, PA and Dorothy Jane Curtis (Warren) of New Cumberland, PA; a sister, Sandra Lee Campbell of Fayetteville, PA; four grandchildren, Cathy Perry (Brendon) of Carlisle, PA, Charles Thatcher (Erin) of Boonsboro, MD, Jonathan Curtis (Katelyn) of Harrisburg, PA, and Joshua Curtis (Sarah) of York Haven, PA; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John M. Duff in 1995.
Private services are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Private interment will be in Jefferson Memorial Park, Pleasant Hills, PA. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from May 23 to May 24, 2020