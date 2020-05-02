Services
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
(717) 532-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Jean Adams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Jean Adams Obituary
Dorothy Jean Adams

Shippensburg - Dorothy Jean Adams, 74, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the afternoon of Friday, May 1, 2020, at her home. She was born on April 30, 1946, in Altoona, a daughter of the late Charles and Audrey (Conrad) Mills. Dorothy was a 1964 graduate of the former Scotland School for Veterans Children. She married Minister Dennis E. Adams on October 27, 1979 in Shippensburg. Earlier in her life, Dorothy worked for Westinghouse, Sears, and as a CNA. However, she was primarily and always a homemaker. Dorothy was a member of the Shippensburg Church of Christ where her husband, Dennis, is the long-time minister. She took great pride in being a minister's wife, helping where and whenever she could. She enjoyed entertaining and being hospitable. Dorothy loved to sew, cross stitch, knit, and cook and was known for making and crafting things, even clothing, and took great joy in giving to others. In addition to her husband of forty years, Dennis, she is survived by two children, John C. Adams and wife Becky of Weirton, WV, and Beth Ann Adams of Overland Park, KS; three granddaughters, Danielle Renae Adams, Mackenzie Dawn Adams, and Abigail Rose Adams, all of Weirton, WV; three siblings, Pete Mathieu of FL, Debbie Robertson of Cleveland, OH, and Jim Mills of Marion, PA; numerous nieces and nephews; and many close friends and members of her church family. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by four siblings, Cathy "Sis" Mathieu, Charles "Chuck" Mills, Susie Cordell, and Jen Huntsman. Her funeral service will be privately held due to the Covid-19 situation, at 1:00 p.m., on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, with her son, John C. Adams, officiating. Interment will follow in the Westminster Cemetery, Carlisle. There will be no public viewing or visitation, however Dorothy's funeral service will be livestreamed through Facebook Live. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from May 2 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -