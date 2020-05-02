|
Dorothy Jean Adams
Shippensburg - Dorothy Jean Adams, 74, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the afternoon of Friday, May 1, 2020, at her home. She was born on April 30, 1946, in Altoona, a daughter of the late Charles and Audrey (Conrad) Mills. Dorothy was a 1964 graduate of the former Scotland School for Veterans Children. She married Minister Dennis E. Adams on October 27, 1979 in Shippensburg. Earlier in her life, Dorothy worked for Westinghouse, Sears, and as a CNA. However, she was primarily and always a homemaker. Dorothy was a member of the Shippensburg Church of Christ where her husband, Dennis, is the long-time minister. She took great pride in being a minister's wife, helping where and whenever she could. She enjoyed entertaining and being hospitable. Dorothy loved to sew, cross stitch, knit, and cook and was known for making and crafting things, even clothing, and took great joy in giving to others. In addition to her husband of forty years, Dennis, she is survived by two children, John C. Adams and wife Becky of Weirton, WV, and Beth Ann Adams of Overland Park, KS; three granddaughters, Danielle Renae Adams, Mackenzie Dawn Adams, and Abigail Rose Adams, all of Weirton, WV; three siblings, Pete Mathieu of FL, Debbie Robertson of Cleveland, OH, and Jim Mills of Marion, PA; numerous nieces and nephews; and many close friends and members of her church family. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by four siblings, Cathy "Sis" Mathieu, Charles "Chuck" Mills, Susie Cordell, and Jen Huntsman. Her funeral service will be privately held due to the Covid-19 situation, at 1:00 p.m., on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, with her son, John C. Adams, officiating. Interment will follow in the Westminster Cemetery, Carlisle. There will be no public viewing or visitation, however Dorothy's funeral service will be livestreamed through Facebook Live. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from May 2 to May 3, 2020