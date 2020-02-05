|
Dorothy Louise Coldsmith
Chambersburg - Dorothy Louise Coldsmith, 89, of Chambersburg, PA, departed this life on the morning of January, 30th, 2020.
She was born on June 23, 1930 at home in Mercersburg, PA, the daughter of the late Albert and Zella Creager. She came from a large family of 11, all of which preceded her in death.
After graduating from Quincy High School, Dorothy married Mr. Marshall Kuhn, who also preceded her in death. Together they had 2 daughters and 1 son: Elaine (husband Albert) Bunker of Chambersburg, PA; Marcia Ann (Kuhn) (husband Dennis) Coranado of Chesapeake, VA; and Daniel (wife Jane) Kuhn of Shippensburg, PA; 5 grandchildren and 7 greatgrandchildren.
Following Marshall's death, Dorothy met Mr. John Coldsmith of Shippensburg in October 1987, and were married on December 12, 1987. Dorothy and John lived most of their marriage on Jack Road in Saint Thomas, PA, until their move to their current residence on Esther Circle at the SpiriTrust Lutheran Assisted Living Community in Chambersburg, PA.
Dorothy began her working career as a skilled seamstress at the Stanley Sewing factory. After business training, her career turned toward bookkeeping for Electrolux, and most recently A1 Motors. A loyal and dedicated employee, Dorothy also enjoyed larger scale sewing projects for weddings and was a wonderful cook, teaching her favorite recipes to her daughters and others. She also enjoyed reading, playing board games and card games, puzzles of all kinds, as well as gospel and country music. Dorothy was a member of the Saint Thomas Assemblies of God church, where she also served as secretary for 22 years. Close to her heart were her church, her family, and her dogs through the years. Also, because of her love for science, she wished to donate her remains for research upon her passing to the Anatomy Gifts Registry.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please consider a donation to the SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice Care of Chambersburg.
A memorial service in her honor will be held on Saturday, February 8th at 4:00 PM at the SpiriTrust Lutheran Fleck Community Center, 2998 Luther Dr., Chambersburg, PA 17202, officiated by Pastor Doug Coldsmith of Grand Point Church.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020