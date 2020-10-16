Dorothy M. "Betty" Fike
Chambersburg - Dorothy M. "Betty" Fike, age 95, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in her home with her family by her side. Born April 6, 1925 in Salt Lake City, UT, she was the daughter of the late John Howard and Mary Hortense Larsen and the widow of the late Harry A. Fike, who passed away on February 3, 2020.
Betty was a graduate of Manti High School in Manti, Utah, and later attended the University of Utah. She was employed at the Naval Base in UT during World War II and spent most of her adult life making a home for her family. Betty was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was an avid painter and loved art. She was a member of the Chambersburg Art Alliance and the Waynesboro Studio Art Club. She and her husband Harry enjoyed traveling so much that they volksmarched in Europe and in all fifty states.
She is survived by her children, Mary S. Carson (husband Don) of Marion, PA, Bonnie J. Kendall (husband Bruce) of Utah, Bobby H. Fike (wife Marcia) of Greencastle, PA, Joan M. Duffield (husband Mike) of Chambersburg, Peggy L. Monn (husband John) of Chambersburg, and Peter A. Fike (wife Michelle) of Ft. Loudon; 20 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Paul Larsen and Beverly Carhart, both of St. George, UT. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her twin brother, Bobby Howard, and brother John Dell.
Services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Chambersburg, PA. Condolences may be offered at geiselfuneralhome.com
