Chambersburg - Dorothy M. Phelanmalinowski, 72, of Chambersburg, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at home in the early morning hours. She was born January 2, 1947, in Queens, NY, the daughter of the late Charles S. and Dorothy E. (Konzelmann) Phelan. Born the second eldest of seven children, Dorothy loved her family. She graduated in 1964 with her best friend since second grade, Cynthia Raha, from Bayside High School in Queens; and was an active member of her home parish St. Kevin Church in Flushing, New York. After graduation she attended community college. Not only was Dorothy an active member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church, its various clubs, and a religious educator there, she was also a member of the Columbian Ladies, AARP, and the Democratic Club here in Chambersburg, PA. She was a beloved member of St. Anthony's Parish in Nanuet, NY, and the Rockland County Girl Scouts, before moving to Chambersburg to be near her grandchildren, whom she adored and was so proud of. She is survived by her husband, John Malinowski Jr., whom she married July 15, 1978, her two daughters, DorothyMarie Malinowski, of Chambersburg, and Marysophie Starliper, and her husband, Robert, and her beloved granddaughters, Rosalynn and Hannah, all of Greencastle. She is survived by her two sisters, Mary Grega, and husband, John, of Watertown, NJ, and Gertrude "Trudy" Ziegler, and two brothers, George Phelan of Pearl River, NY, and, Richard Phelan, of New Jersey, as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her younger sister, Catherine "Cathy" Gliemann, of Pearl River, NY, and her oldest brother, Charles Phelan, of Ohio, as well as a granddaughter, Sam Malinowski-Starliper, all of whom are greatly missed. Dorothy's Funeral Mass will be held at Corpus Christi Catholic Church at 11:00 on Monday November 4th.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019