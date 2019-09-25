|
Dorothy M. Wagner
Chambersburg - Dorothy Marie (Sites) Wagner, 87, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Sept. 17, 2019, peacefully in her sleep at Menno Haven. She was born in Chambersburg, PA on Feb. 8, 1932, the daughter of the late Garnet W. Sites and J. Marie Sites. She lived in Chambersburg, PA her entire life graduating from Chambersburg High School and continuing on to receive a Bachelor of Science degree in Music Education from the Susquehanna University of Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania. While attending Susquehanna University, she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority and she met her future husband, Harry D. Wagner of Buck Run, PA. He and Dorothy were married in the King Street United Brethren Church on Saturday, August 27, 1955 by Dr. Clyde Meadows. They spent their honeymoon in Niagara Falls, Toronto and Montreal, Canada. Employed as a vocal music teacher in Elementary Schools in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, she retired after 27 years. Over the years, she taught hundreds of students at various elementary schools in the Chambersburg School District. In addition to her lifelong passion for music, she enjoyed reading, history, and travel. Together with her husband, she was also actively involved in the Wayne Band of Waynesboro, PA and New Horizons Band for many years. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Harry. She is survived their two children, Chris A. Wagner (Claudia) of Spring, TX; Douglas L. Wagner (Greta) of Lebanon, PA; their six grandchildren, Spc. Katherine E. Wagner of the 1st Cavalry Division, Ft. Hood, TX and Jessica H. Wagner and Vanessa M. Wagner of Spring, TX, and Matthew D. Wagner of Mont Alto, PA and Alan S. Wagner and Joy M. Wagner of Lebanon, PA, and the rest of her family and friends. The family of Dorothy Wagner wishes to thank Menno Haven and their staff as well as the doctors and nurses who attended to her. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 in the chapel at Menno Haven, with the Reverend Arthur Page officiating. Burial will be at Lincoln Cemetery following the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.sellersfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 25, 2019