Dorothy Pauline Henry
Dorothy Pauline Henry

Chambersburg, PA - Ms. Dorothy Pauline "Polly" Henry, 82, of Chambersburg, PA passed away the morning of Friday, September 11, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born August 12, 1938 in Fayetteville, PA she was the daughter of the late George M. and Rhoda (Finkey) Henry.

Polly loved the Lord and she loved to sing. She was loved very much by her family and many, many people. The family asks that you please cherish the memories of Polly.

She is survived by her brother Cyril, wife Phyllis; her sister Lois Culler, husband Garry and a sister-in-law Sylvia Henry in addition to many nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Garry Culler officiating. Services are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center.

It was Polly's wish for all memorial contributions be made to: Mt. Pleasant Church Youth Missions, 2509 Black Gap Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202.

Online condolences may be expressed at geiselfuneralhome.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
