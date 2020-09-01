Dorothy Rice
Duffield - Dorothy I. (Wingert) Rice, 95, formerly of Duffield, passed away on August 30, 2020 in the Brookview Nursing Center at Menno Haven, Chambersburg, PA. She was born in St. Thomas Township on March 21, 1925, the middle child of Edward Brandt & Esther C. (Burkhart) Wingert.
On March 23, 1946, Dorothy married J. Fred Rice. Together they worked on several area dairy farms until purchasing in 1962 what became the home base of Ricecrest Farms. Dorothy was a homemaker who enjoyed canning and freezing vegetables and fruits. She was a great cook and loved to host both small and large groups of friends and relatives. Holidays were special events for her. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her household tasks, Dorothy started the newborn calves, carried heavy milk buckets and washed the milk tank regularly. At times, she helped unload bales of hay and straw.
Dorothy was an active member of Prices Church of the Brethren (now Trinity Fellowship), Waynesboro, PA. Here she served as a teacher of children and as a deacon's wife. Dorothy had a heart for the lonely and the needy and sometimes invited them into her home for extended periods of time. She supported the Hagerstown Rescue Mission in various ways.
Dorothy is survived by three children: Fred (Doreen) Rice, Joanne (Glenn) Wingert, and Dale (Cheryl) Rice; 9 grandchildren: Allen (Lori) Rice, Darren (Grace) Rice, David (Eloisa) Rice, Rebekah (Eric) Fisak, Brandt (Rachel) Wingert, Luke (Samantha) Wingert, Allison (Josiah) Loughead, Brianne (Dakota) Grove, Brent Rice; and 17 great-grandchildren. Surviving siblings are Marvin Wingert and Raymond Wingert. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Fred, and the following siblings: Roy Wingert, Cora Brechbill, Glenn Wingert, Merle Wingert, Harold Wingert and Mary Wadel.
A viewing will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, at Trinity Fellowship Church at 10610 Wayne Highway, Waynesboro, PA 17268. Burial will follow in the adjacent Antietam Cemetery. A memorial service will be held outside on Sat., Sept. 26th at Ricecrest Farms, 3410 Church Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202 starting at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Fellowship Church - %Joel Metzler, 786 Leitersburg Road, Greencastle, PA 17225. Online condolences may be expressed at www.KelsoCorneliusFH.com