Dorothy Thomas



Chambersburg - Dorothy Elizabeth Thomas, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Chambers Pointe. She was born September 17, 1925, in Shamokin, PA, the daughter of the late William Edgar and Ruth Sarah (Davis) Thomas. Dorothy was a 1943 graduate of Littlestown High School, 1948 graduate of the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science (Bacteriology) and a 1962 graduate of Saint Joseph's College in Philadelphia (Master of Science). She was a Clinical Chemist and worked in hospital labs including Lankenau Hospital in Wynnewood, PA, and supervised the lab at Chambersburg Hospital, retiring in 1993. Dorothy was a long-time member of the Presbyterian Church of Falling Spring where she held various leadership roles including: Clerk of Session, Elder and Deacon, and volunteered in the church office for over 25 years. She was also a member of the Conococheague Audubon Society where she was the President from 1991 to 1993, and served as the Bluebird Trail Coordinator for many years. Dorothy was very involved in the Chambersburg Area Kennel Club, Inc., where she served as Treasurer on the Board of Directors. In addition, she supported The Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter Auxiliary. She participated in wood carving activities with the Cumberland Valley Woodcarvers. Dorothy loved to travel and took numerous trips throughout the United States and Canada, European countries and Israel with family and friends. She was the last of her immediate family and in addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Robert Edgar, Elmer Benjamin, Ruth Evelyn, Richard Davis, Walter Howard and half-brother Donald. Surviving are nieces, nephews, grand and great grand nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held for her at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Chambers Pointe Chapel with the Rev. Andrew Hart officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Shamokin, PA. Memorial donations can be made to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter (cvas-pets.org) or the Presbyterian Church of Falling Spring (pcfallingspring.org). Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 29, 2019