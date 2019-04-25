|
Douglas G. "Doug" Woy
Fayetteville - Douglas G. "Doug" Woy, 61, of Fayetteville, departed this life on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on May 31, 1957, in Akron, OH, a son of N. Darlene McQuait and the late Jack L. Woy. Doug was a 1975 graduate of CASHS and married Martha "Marty" Starliper on February 1, 1975. Doug worked as an Industrial Engineer for T.B. Woods, Chambersburg, for twenty-nine years, retiring in 2011. After his retirement, spent countless hours volunteering for the Friends of Caledonia State Park. Doug eventually became their Treasurer and took his position and his volunteer duties very seriously. He could always be counted on to do basically anything and whatever job needed to be done. Doug was very dedicated to it and it became a very important part of his life. He was a member of the Landis McCleaf Marine Corps League, Chambersburg and a huge fan of Penn State Football. Doug loved to be outdoors, hunting and fishing in younger years, and enjoyed traveling, especially to the Caribbean. In addition to his wife of forty-four years, Marty, he is survived by two sons, Brian Woy and wife Lisa of Waynesboro and Eric Woy and wife Tiffany of Shippensburg; four grandchildren, Ethan, Gabe, Gabby, and Sophie; three siblings, Gloria "Pinky" Weagly and husband Dave of Shippensburg, Angie Miller and companion Tony Panaia of Greencastle, and Kevin Woy and wife Colleen of Chambersburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. Doug was preceded in death by his father. His funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. Pastor Jeff Stratton will officiate. Interment will follow in the Parklawns Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be Monday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of Caledonia State Park at 101 Pine Grove Road Fayetteville, PA 17222. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 25, 2019