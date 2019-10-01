|
|
Douglas Hoffman
Mercersburg - Douglas R. Hoffman, 56, of Mercersburg, PA passed away September 30, 2019, at his home, following a courageous 20-month battle with lung cancer.
Born January 3, 1963 at Chambersburg, PA he was a son of Robert H. and Linda (Miller) Hoffman of Mercersburg.
Doug was a 1981 graduate of James Buchanan High School, Mercersburg, and attended Hagerstown Junior College.
He began working at age 12 for his father at Bob Hoffman Chevrolet-Buick-Olds of Mercersburg. During his 37-year career he worked as parts manager, office manager, sales manager and general manager. He later was employed for 3 ½ years as a lawn & garden sales consultant at Smith's Implements, Mercersburg.
Doug was a PIAA basketball and soccer official for 36 years and a college basketball official for 22 years. He was an avid golfer at Great Cove, McConnellsburg, PA, and a lifelong Steeler, Oriole, and Penn State fan.
He was a member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church of Upton, PA, 20-year member of Harley Owners Group, American Legion #517 and Moose Lodge #1790 both of Mercersburg. Doug served on the Mercersburg Water & Sewer Authority for 10 years.
In addition to his parents he is survived by his wife of 11 years, Marcy A. (Houck) Hoffman. A son, Dane D. Hoffman and his companion, Sheena Hornbaker of Greencastle, PA, a daughter, Shelby A. Hoffman of Denver, CO. Three grandchildren, Kailey, Weston, and Jackson Hoffman. A stepson, Colby E. (Brooke) Winters of Mercersburg, a sister, Kimberly A. (Larry) Strawoet of Mercersburg. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Grant, Abby, and Maggie Strawoet and Rilynn Smith, and 5 step nieces and nephews.
Viewing 4 to 8 PM Thursday October 3rd at West Side Brethren In Christ Church, 2665 Lincoln Way West, Chambersburg.
Funeral service 11 AM Friday October 4, 2019 at West Side Brethren In Christ Church with Reverends Alan R. Wilson and W. David Kent, MD officiating. Burial at Fairview Cemetery, Mercersburg.
The family requests the omission of flowers. Contributions may be made to Fix JB Sports, 4773 Ft. Loudon Road, Mercersburg, PA 17236 or Hospice of Franklin County, LLC, 2257 McDowell Road, St. Thomas, PA 17252.
Arrangements by Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc., Mercersburg.
Published in Public Opinion on Oct. 1, 2019