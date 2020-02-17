|
Douglass Hirneisen
Greencastle - Douglass (Doug) L. Hirneisen, age 73, of Greencastle, PA, passed into the arms of the Lord around noontime Saturday, February 15, 2020, due to medical complications from an emergency heart procedure at UPMC Hospital in Altoona, PA.
Doug was born February 2, 1947 in Reading, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Dallas and Dorothy (Herzog) Hirneisen. Doug was a graduating member of Cocalico High School class of 1965. He attended West Virginia University Institute of Technology and graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1970.
Doug was a loving husband to Janice (Imhoff) Hirneisen, whom he married in 1968 and is survived by his wife and two children, Todd Hirneisen and Jeremy Hirneisen. Todd is married to Rebekah, and they have three children, Madison, Andrew and Abigail. Jeremy is married to Susan, and they have two children, Meghan and Lauren.
Doug spent 38 years as a senior hydraulics engineer at Grove Manufacturing. He spent his free time as a coach for The Angels Little League team for ten years and he also coached four years in the Pony League. He had the joy of coaching both of his sons during their time on the teams. He attended the Otterbein United Brethren Church of Greencastle.
During his retirement, Doug continued to serve as a member of the Board of Child Evangelism Fellowship of Franklin/Fulton County and became the President of Grove Gray Group. Throughout the week, Doug and Janice faithfully attended the grandchildren's many sporting events, both at the high school and university levels. He enjoyed vacationing in Williamsburg, Virginia with his family every summer. Doug was very loved by his family, and he will be missed dearly.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday February 19 at 10:00 AM at the Otterbein United Brethren Church 146 Leitersburg St. Greencastle, PA with Rev. David Rawley officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Sinking Spring, PA at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 PM and at the church one hour before the service on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Child Evangelism Fellowship 45 S. Broad St. Waynesboro, PA 17268. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020