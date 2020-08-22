Duane SaufleyShippensburg - Duane C. Saufley, 79, Shippensburg, PA passed away at home Wednesday, August 19. Born in Michigan September 1,1940, to the late Charles A.E. and Ruth (Bidwell) Saufley. His family moved to the Chambersburg area in 1951. He was a graduate of Chambersburg High School (1958), Shippensburg University (1961) and received his Ph.D. from Purdue University in 1973. He married his wife, Barbara (Johns) Saufley in 1962. He taught math at Waynesboro High School from 1962-64 and then spent 35 years as a physics professor at Houghton College, Houghton, NY. He and his wife retired to the Chambersburg area in 1998 and became active volunteers in the community. He was a member of Greenvillage Church of God, a member of the Gideons International, a spiritual care giver at Chambersburg Hospital, a mentor for Crossroads Bible Institute, and an after-school tutor at a local school. Duane was a gifted teacher and communicator, a versatile handyman, and a lover of classical music. He enjoyed gardening, camping, woodworking, and reading. He is survived by his wife Barbara, and children: Beth Ann (Daniel) Pocock, Megan (Roy) Caldwell, Sharon (Henry) Brubaker, and Matthew (Katherine) Saufley and twelve grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings M. Aldean Saufley of Chambersburg, Lois Reese of Newark, DE, Marilyn Wright of British Columbia, and Muriel Knouse of Shippensburg. A graveside service is planned for family Monday, August 24, with a memorial service at a later date. The family requests no flowers. Memorial gifts may be made to Greenvillage Church of God or the Gideons International of Chambersburg.