Dwayne "Q" M. Banks
Fayetteville - Dwayne "Q" M. Banks, 37, of Fayetteville, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born February 15, 1983 in Chambersburg, he was the son of Jacqulyn L. Reidout and Timothy Banks, Jr.
Dwayne was a 2001 graduate of CASHS. He had most recently been employed as a forklift operator. Dwayne was a proud and devout Muslim. He was an avid basketball and football fan, enjoyed collecting sneakers and hats to match and spending time with his kids.
In addition to his parents, Dwayne is survived by four children, Aniyah Jones, Jacelyn Jones, Za'Harrah Baker and Daeshon Banks; and his brother, Rashaad Banks.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Pastor Victor Johnson will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 PM on Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.