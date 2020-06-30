Dwayne M. "Q" Banks
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dwayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dwayne "Q" M. Banks

Fayetteville - Dwayne "Q" M. Banks, 37, of Fayetteville, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born February 15, 1983 in Chambersburg, he was the son of Jacqulyn L. Reidout and Timothy Banks, Jr.

Dwayne was a 2001 graduate of CASHS. He had most recently been employed as a forklift operator. Dwayne was a proud and devout Muslim. He was an avid basketball and football fan, enjoyed collecting sneakers and hats to match and spending time with his kids.

In addition to his parents, Dwayne is survived by four children, Aniyah Jones, Jacelyn Jones, Za'Harrah Baker and Daeshon Banks; and his brother, Rashaad Banks.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Pastor Victor Johnson will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 PM on Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved