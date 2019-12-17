|
Dwight K. Smith
Hesston - Dwight K. Smith, 76, of Hesston, PA, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Hershey Medical Center. Born November 16, 1943 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Grover and Catherine Derr Smith.
Dwight was a 1964 graduate of CASHS. A US Army veteran, he served honorably in the Vietnam War from 1967 -70. Dwight was first employed at UPS. He then worked at Letterkenny Army Depot and retired from the federal government in 1998 as Supervisory Electronics Technician at Ft. Ritchie. He was a member of the BPO Elks Lodge 600, VFW Post 1599, American Legion Post 46, and the Moose Lodge 840, all in Chambersburg. He was also active in the Coast Guard at Raystown Lake for many years. He loved music and played the drums in a band called The Archers in the 1960's and another called Hard Times in the 1980's. He also loved reading the Bible, doing daily devotions and listening to Rev. Charles Stanley's sermons.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Linda Diehl Smith, whom he married on December 5, 1987; son, Mark K. Smith of Greencastle; two step children, D. DeRay Gibble and wife Karen of Chambersburg, and Belinda K. Holbert and husband Larry of Frederick, MD; and six step-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Dwight was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles Smith, Tom Smith and Clark Smith, Sr.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 20, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Rev. Brent Wildeson will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10:00 - 11:00 AM on Friday at the funeral home. Military Honors will be provided by the VFW Post 1599 Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hershey Cancer Institute, 400 University Drive, Hershey, PA 17033. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019