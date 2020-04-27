|
Dylan Everhart
Chambersburg - Dylan Eugene Everhart, 27, of Chambersburg, PA passed away April 25, 2020 at home. He was born on June 25, 1992 in Chambersburg to Brian and Cathy (Feldman) Everhart. For the past two years he had worked for Transteck as a mechanic in the Easton, Maryland plant. He loved living on the Eastern Shore during the week. He had a passion for the beaches, fishing, and crabbing. He was an avid "Duke" basketball and the Washington Redskins fan. Family members visiting him on weekends was a highlight to him, as well as his father staying with him when he worked at the dealership. He enjoyed weight lifting especially at "Pickles gym". He lived life to the fullest, and loved his family, as well as they all loved him. He will be greatly missed by everyone.
He is survived by his parents, Brian & Cathy and his two sisters; Rachelle Culbertson of Chambersburg and Erica (wife of Timothy) Heishman of Lower Frankford, PA. He is also survived by three nieces; Ava, Madelyn, and Kinley Culbertson and a nephew, Mason Heishman. He is also survived by a maternal grandmother, Thelma (wife of James) Feldman of Pleasant Hall. He is also survived by a number of aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Ethel Everhart and his maternal grandfather, Norman Feldman.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at KelsoCorneliusFH.com
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020