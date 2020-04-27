Services
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD
725 Norland Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 267-2454
Resources
More Obituaries for Dylan Everhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dylan Everhart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dylan Everhart Obituary
Dylan Everhart

Chambersburg - Dylan Eugene Everhart, 27, of Chambersburg, PA passed away April 25, 2020 at home. He was born on June 25, 1992 in Chambersburg to Brian and Cathy (Feldman) Everhart. For the past two years he had worked for Transteck as a mechanic in the Easton, Maryland plant. He loved living on the Eastern Shore during the week. He had a passion for the beaches, fishing, and crabbing. He was an avid "Duke" basketball and the Washington Redskins fan. Family members visiting him on weekends was a highlight to him, as well as his father staying with him when he worked at the dealership. He enjoyed weight lifting especially at "Pickles gym". He lived life to the fullest, and loved his family, as well as they all loved him. He will be greatly missed by everyone.

He is survived by his parents, Brian & Cathy and his two sisters; Rachelle Culbertson of Chambersburg and Erica (wife of Timothy) Heishman of Lower Frankford, PA. He is also survived by three nieces; Ava, Madelyn, and Kinley Culbertson and a nephew, Mason Heishman. He is also survived by a maternal grandmother, Thelma (wife of James) Feldman of Pleasant Hall. He is also survived by a number of aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Ethel Everhart and his maternal grandfather, Norman Feldman.

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at KelsoCorneliusFH.com
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dylan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -