E. Franklin Young
Chambersburg, PA - Mr. E. Franklin Young, 84, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 in Laurel Lakes Rehab and Wellness Center, Chambersburg, PA.
Born October 14, 1935 in Greencastle, PA he was the son of the late Elmer M. and Nellie M. (Cook) Young.
He was a graduate of Chambersburg High School with the Class of 1953.
Frank served six years with the United States Army Reserves.
He and his late wife, Winifred "Joanne" (Klenzing) Young, were married August 6, 1960 in Trinity Lutheran Church, Chambersburg, PA. Mrs. Young passed away October 31, 1976.
Mr. Young was a farmer for 27 years on his farm just outside of Chambersburg. He also was employed at Strites Warehouse in Greencastle for seven years.
Frank loved his farm, telling stories, spending time with his special friend Janet Kohler and texting his grandchildren. He was known for his sharp memory and his abiding love of his wife, Joanne. "I can't complain" was his standard response when his daughters asked how he was. He could usually be coaxed into dessert with a twist of his arm.
He was a member of Fetterhoff Chapel, Chambersburg for over 60 years and a member of the George Washington F&AM Masonic Lodge #143, Chambersburg.
He is survived by three daughters, Catherine Young Trent and her husband John of Arizona, Amy Young Ridgeway and her husband Jeff of Ridgeway WV, and Laura Young of York, PA; four grandchildren, Mark Bohlen, Katie Trent and her wife Rhiannon, Joanna Ridgeway, and Elizabeth Ridgeway; and one sister, Catherine McKenzie of Fayetteville, PA.
In addition to his parents and wife he is preceded in death by an infant brother, William Young; a grandson, Michael Bohlen who passed away in 2016 and his special friend, Janet Kohler.
Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday, January 31, 2020 in Fetterhoff Chapel, 4025 Fetterhoff Chapel Road, Chambersburg, PA with Rev. Dr. Karl Herman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
There will be no public viewing. However, the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fetterhoff Chapel, 4025 Fetterhoff Chapel Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202 or to the at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.
Arrangements are by Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, Greencastle, PA.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020