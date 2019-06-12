Resources
Chambersburg - E. Ray Guillard, 94, of Chambersburg went to be with the Lord on June 8,2019. He was born February 25, 1925 in Huntingdon County, PA. The son of the late Louis Jean and Clemma (Taylor) Guillard.Ray worked at Letterkenny Army Depot for 35 years and Served in the U.S. Navy during WWII in the Pacific. He was a loving and caring person. Surviving are his son, Ray Guillard, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife of 71 years, Imogene Guillard, he was preceded in death by two brothers. Services, by Sellers F.H., will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in Public Opinion on June 12, 2019
