|
|
Earl Shearer
Chambersburg - Earl Daniel Shearer, 78, of Chambersburg,, Pennsylvania passed away December 15, 2019 at the Shook Home. He was born on December 12, 1941 in Biglerville, Pennsylvania to Andrew and Catherine (Falkher) Shearer. He had retired from Penn Dot where he had been an equipment operater and foreman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and his family.
He is survived by his wife, Carrie Brindle Shearer and their three children; Jerry (husband of Teresa) Shearer of Chambersburg, Candy (wife of Bill) Suders of Chambersburg, and Stacey Shearer of Chambersburg. He has eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, George of Chambersburg, and Jim Shearer of Chambersburg.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh. com.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019