Earle Miller Jr.
Greencastle - Earle G. Miller Jr., age 72, of Hill Rd. Greencastle, PA died Thursday morning January 23, 2020 at his home.
Born May 22, 1947 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Earle G. and Esther Bessie (Brindle) Miller. He married his wife Phyllis J. (Keefer) Miller on November 30, 1970.
Earle was a self-employed construction contractor. He was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War and was awarded a purple heart from wounds he received. He graduated in 1965 from Greencastle-Antrim High School.
Earle was a member of the Greencastle Church of the Brethren, life member of the Harry D. Zeigler V.F.W. Post #6319 and the Frank L. Carbaugh American Legion Post # 373, both of Greencastle.
Surviving family in addition to his wife are one son Shawn A. Miller and wife Angie of Virginia Beach, VA; one granddaughter Michelle Miller; two step-grandchildren, Amber and Justin Powell, one sister Marilyn Wishard of Greencastle, sister-in-law Nancy M. Shindle of Greencastle; special nephew, Karl Eshleman of Greencastle and eleven nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Richard B. Miller, two sisters Joann Fahrney and Hilda Eshleman and two infant sisters Rachel and Helen Elaine Miller.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday February 1 from 1:00 - 3:00 PM at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home 45 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in his memory to the Antietam Humane Society 8513 Lyons Rd. Waynesboro, PA 17268. Online condolences may be given at www.zimmermanfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020