Earlene Frances Wagaman Obituary
Mrs. Earlene Frances Wagaman

Waynesboro - Mrs. Earlene Frances "Ock" (Minnich) Wagaman, 51, of Capital Hill Road, Waynesboro, PA, went home to be with our Lord March 3, 2019 after a ten-month battle against Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Born November 7, 1967 in Waynesboro, Earlene was the daughter of the Earl and Betty (Shew) Minnich.

She was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the Class of 1985.

Earlene was employed at Regency Thermographers, A & P Store, Quincy Home, Quincy Daycare and was currently employed at Menno Haven.

She attended Hollowell Brethren in Christ Church.

Earlene is survived by her husband, Randy; one step-son, Richie and his wife, Missy; two daughters, Gabby and Kayla; two granddaughters, Skylar and Karee; one great-grandson, Asher Raymond; four sisters; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister.

Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro with Pastors Blaine Lougheed and Bob Martin officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Zion Cemetery, near Quincy.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 P.M., Wednesday in the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 5, 2019
