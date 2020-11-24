Earnest "Dan" Sprow
Fayetteville - Mr. Earnest D. "Dan" Sprow, 89, of Fayetteville, PA passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 in The Shook Home, Chambersburg where he had resided for the past two years. Born September 14, 1931 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late John and Ruth (Dull) Sprow. He was a graduate of Chambersburg High School with the Class of 1949.
He was employed as a machinist at Mack Truck, Hagerstown, MD. He retired after 33 years with the company. Mr. Sprow was a member of the Moose Lodge 842 and attended the Greenwood Hills Chapel. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Esther L. (Smith) Sprow whom he married February 9, 1952; two children, Pamela Jamison (Wayne) of Fayetteville and Kimberly Sprow of Ronan, Montana; five grandchildren, Kevin Kelley, Shannon Jamison, Trish Schrader, Ronna Butler and Chase Sprow; six great-grandchildren, Brittanie, Brandon, Brianna, Bridger, Brycen and Bailey; two great-great-granddaughters, Aurora and Hailee; a half-sister, Nancy Kreider of Chambersburg and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his step-mother, Heartha; daughter, Brenda Kelley; son, Gregory Sprow; son-in-law, Raymond Kelley; grandson, Shon Jamison; and siblings B. Jane Smith, Esther Jamison and an infant brother.
Due to the current situation, services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be open to the public, 3:00 P.M., Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in Mount Zion Cemetery, Quincy, PA. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to either Greenwood Hills Chapel 7062 Lincoln Way East, Fayetteville, PA 17222 or The Shook Home, 55 S. Second, Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201
