Chambersburg - Edgar N. Diehl, 92 of Chambersburg, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at Menno Haven Rehab.

He was born November 9, 1927 in Shippensburg, PA. Edgar was a son of the late Harvey and Anna Morrison Diehl.

Edgar retired from the Pennsylvania State Game Commission in 1989 and was a life-long farmer. He was a member of the Shippensburg First Church of God and the Tanglewood Hunting Camp. He was a WWII U.S. Army Veteran.

Edgar was preceded in death by his wife, Vada L. Chamberlin Diehl who was the love of his life. Three siblings Mervin Diehl, Janet Mowery and Martha Minor are also deceased.

Edgar is survived by one son, Stephen E. (Melinda L.) Diehl of Newburg; two daughters, Jane L. (Edward L.) Garman and Linda M. (David L.) Ritchie, all of Chambersburg; nine grandchildren, Timothy, Troy and Jeremy Garman, Joshua Diehl, Julianna Bender, Jennie Mazzone, Nathan and Jordan Ritchie and Andrea Howard; eleven great-grandchildren; one brother, Harvey Diehl of Shippensburg; two sisters, Nancy Garman of Shippensburg and Anna Noel of Lanham, MD; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 in the Shippensburg First Church of God at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Jim Rogers and Mr. Gary Hornbaker. Burial with military honors conducted by the Oscar M. Hykes American Legion Post # 223 Marching Unit will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Shippensburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Shippensburg First Church of God, 121 E. King St., Shippensburg, PA 17257.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
