|
|
Edith Miller
Fayetteville - Edith Grace Miller, 102 , of Fayetteville , Pennsylvania passed away February 14, 2019 at Paramount Senior Living. She was born on January 19, 1917 in Shady Grove area of Pennsylvania to the late Ira and Myrtle (Brindolph) Miller . Edith is survived by Daughter Nora J. Sites and Son Charles E. Miller Jr. She is also survived by grandchildren Steven David Sites and Michael James Sites . She has four great grandchildren Collin Bonru Sites, Reegan May Sites, Henry James Sites and Grace Marie Sites. She was preceded in death by husband Charles Eldon Miller and sister V. Catherine (Miller) Atherton. She worked at Wilson College in the 60's. Then in the 70's, she went to work at J. H . Shook Home where she retired in 1984. Edith was passionate about providing shelter for stray animals and feeding the birds. She was an avid gardener. She loved her flowers around her home in Chambersburg. Something was always in bloom inside and out. In between, she loved to read and crochet. She was a member of Corpus Christi Parish.
The family will receive friends for a time to celebrate her life at Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home in Chambersburg on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 6 - 7:30 pm. Graveside Interment Service will be at Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro on Wednesday, February 27th at 4 PM with Very Reverend Luis R. Rodriguez officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter.
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 22, 2019