Edith Norabelle West Miller
Chambersburg - Edith Norabelle West Miller passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. She was born June 11, 1927 in Fayetteville, PA, the daughter of the late John Adam and Alta Mae (Shepherd) West. She was a member of the Presbyterian Falling Spring Church and a member of the 1945 class of the Chambersburg High School. She worked as a seamstress for the Stanley Company for 35 years, was a lecturer for Weight Watchers and volunteered at the Franklin County Senior Center. Norabelle enjoyed cooking, baking, square dancing with Shippen Squares, sewing, knitting, crosswords and word searches. She looked forward to people visiting her and hosting family get togethers. She is survived by four sons, Jacob F. Miller Jr. (Carolyn), Gary L. Miller (Mary), W. Jonathan Miller ( Cynthia), Timothy N. Miller (Louanne); seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Jacob F. Miller Sr, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Jonathan "Jon" A. Miller, and six siblings: May Perry, Bertha "Becky" Schnabel, John "June" West, Boyd West, Watson West and Romaynne Blake. The funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Sellers Funeral Home with the Rev. Andrew Hart officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lincoln Cemetery. The family wishes to express sincere thanks and appreciation for all the acts of kindness, love and compassionate care that The Shook Home provided for Norabelle during her stay there as well as toward the family after her passing. Memorial donations may be made to The Shook Home, 55 S. 2nd St., Chambersburg PA 17201.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020