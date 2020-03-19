|
Edna Grace (Niswander) Picking
Greencastle - Edna Grace (Niswander) Picking, age 107 years, 4 months and 1 day, entered very peacefully into the arms of Jesus at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Shook Home in Chambersburg. She formerly lived on Williamson Road in Greencastle and had resided at the Shook Home since April 2008.
Born November 16, 1912, in Antrim Twp. Franklin County, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harvey L. and Lizzie B. (Hoover) Niswander. She attended the former Browns Mill School in Kauffman. Edna married her late husband, Charles L. Picking, on September 28, 1940. They celebrated 38 ½ years of marriage before his death on April 18, 1979.
She was a member of the Upton Brethren Church since 1962. In her early years, she worked at the former H.J. Heinz Co. In her married life, she worked alongside her husband on the family farm near Williamson. Edna enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, sewing, quilting, and playing the harmonica. She deeply loved spending time her family, including the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed having company over and serving outstanding meals.
Edna is survived by two daughters: Doris J. Oberholzer of State Line, Janet M. Cook and husband Rick of Newville, PA; five grandchildren: Roger Oberholzer, Sherry Miles, Charlene Philiposian, Rhonda Cook and Deanna Cook; four great-grandchildren: Brady Miles, Josiah, Benjamin and Rachael Philiposian, along with a number of nieces and nephews.
Edna outlived the rest of her immediate family. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by five sisters, Verda Myers, Ruth Statler Wenger Gayman, Catherine Rotz, Bertha Shank, Elizabeth Gayman and three brothers Orville, Laban and Howard Niswander. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Robert L. Oberholzer.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Meyers Cemetery near Welsh Run, PA, with Ministers Garnet Myers and Duane Hawbaker officiating. A public memorial service will be planned at a later date. Friends and family are invited to a public viewing on Monday, March 23 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home 45 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Benevolent Care Fund of the Shook Home, 55 South Second St. Chambersburg, PA 17201 or to the Upton Brethren Church Improvement Fund, C/O Darrick Lehman 5496 N. Kennedy Ave. St. Thomas, PA 17252. The family extends many thanks to the staff of the Shook Home for the loving and wonderful care given to Edna for almost 12 years. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020