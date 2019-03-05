Services
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
(717) 597-2828
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Geiman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna M. Etter Geiman


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edna M. Etter Geiman Obituary
Edna M. Etter Geiman

Chambersburg, PA - Edna M. Etter Geiman, age 96, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Menno Haven. Born September 17, 1922, in Antrim Township, PA, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Evelyn Keyser Statler.

Mrs. Geiman worked at the former Stanley Company in Chambersburg for 16 years, then briefly at the Greencastle-Antrim High School Cafeteria, and lastly as an assembler for Corning Glassworks in Greencastle for 21 years, retiring in1987. She was a member of the Chambersburg Church of the Brethren, the auxiliary of the Greencastle Sportsman's Association, and the Chambersburg Women's Club. She loved to cook, bake, travel, hunt, fish, and spend time with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Barbara J. Getis of Rye, NY and granddaughter, Leah Getis who resides in New York City; and siblings, Pauline Statler Mellott , Maynard Statler, and Darlene Stater. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Dwane Etter in 1999 and her second husband, Lewis Geiman in 2014 and two siblings.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 11 AM at the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, 45 South Carlisle Street, Greencastle, PA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1100 Liberty Ave Suite E 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now