Edna Mae Miller
Melbourne, Florida - Edna Mae Miller, 96, formerly of Chambersburg, died on Monday, March 11, 2019 in Melbourne, Florida. Born in 1922 in Lima, Ohio, to George and Clara Kempher, she graduated from the schools of Allen County, Ohio, and worked in the war effort at Westinghouse Corporation helping to build radios for military aircraft. On June 24, 1944, at Cairo, Ohio, she married the Reverend Robert E. Miller in the Methodist church he pastored. During the years she was a gracious pastor's wife at churches in Ohio and Florida. In 1989, she and her husband moved to Pennsylvania, living in Gettysburg; Quincy Village; and Chambersburg. While in Chambersburg, she was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir.
She is survived by a son, Robert Jan Miller (Samantha) of Melbourne, Florida; daughter, Ellen Osborne (Richard) of Gainesville, Georgia; two granddaughters, Kelly Woodard (Kenneth) of Greenville, South Carolina, and Jill Fullilove (William) of Arlington, Virginia; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Dale Kempher (Patricia) and a sister, Dorothy Kempher, both of Lima, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years; her parents; and a sister, Mary Helen Kempher.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 23, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, 17202. The Reverend Dr. William Fullilove will officiate. Interment services will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Quincy, Pennsylvania. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the .
Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 15, 2019