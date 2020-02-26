|
Edna Marie
(Haley) Gsell
Marie, 87, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Suncoast Hospice Care Center. She was from Town Shores, a community in Gulfport, FL.
Marie was the daughter of Thelma Lucille and Wilson Woodrow Haley. Born April 10, 1932 in Baltimore County, Maryland.
Marie was married December 23, 2000 to Gene E. Gsell.
Marie was preceded in death by her son, Robert Gary Booth; daughter, Judy Lee Arterburn and sister, Ginger Weight.
Marie is survived by her husband, Gene E. Gsell, Town Shores, Gulfport, Florida and her daughters Patricia M. Rutledge, Greencastle, Pa. and Cathy L. Fisher, Pinellas Park, Florida. Also by, her sister Barbara Adversalo of Greencastle, Pa. and her brother James A. Haley of Thomasville, Pa.
Marie loved to collect Fenton glass and was active in the Moose Lodge and the Gulfport Historical Museum. Marie also volunteered at the Catherin Hickman little theatre in Gulfport, Florida.
Interment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Northside, Greencastle, Pa. at a later date. In lieu of flowers you may donate to the Salvation Army.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020