Resources
More Obituaries for Ednor Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ednor Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ednor Miller Obituary
Ednor Miller

Chambersburg - Ednor G. Miller, 88, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away October 11, 2019 at Laurel Lakes Nursing Home. He was born on April 8, 1931 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to Ednor Guy and Florence (Schonenberger) Miller. He worked at American Optical and Thompson Products of Harrisburg before moving to Chambersburg and starting the business, Fashion Eyewear by Mr. Miller in 1967 until its closing December 31, 2017. He had served in the United States Marines Corp during the Korean War. Ed was a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Chambersburg Kiwanis.

Ed is survived by his wife of thirty years, Evelyn Hill Miller and his daughter-in-law, Linda McGehee Miller. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris J. Bigler in 1988 and his son Gilbert (Gil) E. Miller in 2012. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Pearl Miller and two brothers, Norman and Lester Miller.

A memorial service will be conducted Friday Oct. 18, 2019 at St. Paul United Methodist Church with the Rev. John Kratz officiating. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be sent to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 750 Norland Ave., Chambersburg, PA. 17201. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ednor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.