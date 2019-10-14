|
|
Ednor Miller
Chambersburg - Ednor G. Miller, 88, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away October 11, 2019 at Laurel Lakes Nursing Home. He was born on April 8, 1931 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to Ednor Guy and Florence (Schonenberger) Miller. He worked at American Optical and Thompson Products of Harrisburg before moving to Chambersburg and starting the business, Fashion Eyewear by Mr. Miller in 1967 until its closing December 31, 2017. He had served in the United States Marines Corp during the Korean War. Ed was a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Chambersburg Kiwanis.
Ed is survived by his wife of thirty years, Evelyn Hill Miller and his daughter-in-law, Linda McGehee Miller. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris J. Bigler in 1988 and his son Gilbert (Gil) E. Miller in 2012. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Pearl Miller and two brothers, Norman and Lester Miller.
A memorial service will be conducted Friday Oct. 18, 2019 at St. Paul United Methodist Church with the Rev. John Kratz officiating. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be sent to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 750 Norland Ave., Chambersburg, PA. 17201. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019