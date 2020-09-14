Edward Clancy
Fayetteville - Tired, weak and worn, Edward Francis Clancy, 91, put his hand in the hand of his Precious Lord and went home on Hero's Day, Friday, September 11. Born in The Bronx, August 22, 1929, to Anna and Edward Clancy, Sr., he was a lifetime Yankee fan. He even worked on the scoreboard at games during his teens. He attended Cardinal Hayes High School and was an altar boy at Holy Spirit Church. At the tender age of eighteen, he joined the U.S. Navy and soon afterward married his childhood sweetheart, Rita Duffy. They had two daughters, Kathleen McKeever (Jim) and Tara Carlo (Bill). The family moved to Long Beach, New York, where Ed had a career as Head Custodian for the Long Beach School District. Rita died in 1989.
In 1991, Ed promised three laughs a day to the widow, Audrey Norris, if she would marry him. Thus, they married and Ed acquired five step-children, Susan Norris, Peter Norris (Britt), Allison Connors (Tom), Stefanie Norris and Robert Norris (Lydia). Audrey survives him as do eight beloved grandchildren and two beloved great grandchildren.
Following cremation, there will be a Memorial Service at St. Luke Lutheran Church (Luther Drive, Chambersburg), with the Reverend Christopher Frye officiating. It is scheduled for 11 AM, Saturday, September 19. Family visitation will be at 10:30 AM.
Ed's humor and quick Irish Wit will be missed, but many happy memories remain, and we know we will see him again. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church. Condolences and memories can be shared on his Book of Memories at geiselfuneralhome.com
.