1/1
Edward Clancy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Clancy

Fayetteville - Tired, weak and worn, Edward Francis Clancy, 91, put his hand in the hand of his Precious Lord and went home on Hero's Day, Friday, September 11. Born in The Bronx, August 22, 1929, to Anna and Edward Clancy, Sr., he was a lifetime Yankee fan. He even worked on the scoreboard at games during his teens. He attended Cardinal Hayes High School and was an altar boy at Holy Spirit Church. At the tender age of eighteen, he joined the U.S. Navy and soon afterward married his childhood sweetheart, Rita Duffy. They had two daughters, Kathleen McKeever (Jim) and Tara Carlo (Bill). The family moved to Long Beach, New York, where Ed had a career as Head Custodian for the Long Beach School District. Rita died in 1989.

In 1991, Ed promised three laughs a day to the widow, Audrey Norris, if she would marry him. Thus, they married and Ed acquired five step-children, Susan Norris, Peter Norris (Britt), Allison Connors (Tom), Stefanie Norris and Robert Norris (Lydia). Audrey survives him as do eight beloved grandchildren and two beloved great grandchildren.

Following cremation, there will be a Memorial Service at St. Luke Lutheran Church (Luther Drive, Chambersburg), with the Reverend Christopher Frye officiating. It is scheduled for 11 AM, Saturday, September 19. Family visitation will be at 10:30 AM.

Ed's humor and quick Irish Wit will be missed, but many happy memories remain, and we know we will see him again. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church. Condolences and memories can be shared on his Book of Memories at geiselfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PublicOpinionOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved