Edward Clopper
Greencastle - Edward E. Clopper, age 77, of Mercersburg Rd. Greencastle, PA died Thursday evening June 11, 2020 in his home.
Born February 20, 1943 in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of the late Max and Myrtle (Monninger) Clopper. He married his wife Janet A. (Weller) Clopper on August 3, 1963.
Ed retired from Grove Worldwide in Shady Grove and then worked part time at Maryland Ribbon in Hagerstown and Thomas Auto in McConnellsburg.
He was a member of the former Cedar Lawn Missionary Church in Hagerstown, a member of the Medairy Masonic Lodge # 140 in Williamsport, MD and a member of Cabin Creek Bassmasters. His hobbies and interests included fishing and hunting.
Surviving family in addition to his wife are four daughters Cindy Briggs and husband Brian of Fannettsburg, PA, Chris Mills and husband John of Hagerstown, MD, Linda Clopper of Greencastle, PA, Jennifer Clopper of North Carolina; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and one brother James Clopper of Greencastle, PA.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Richard Clopper.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Wednesday June 17 at 11:00 AM at the Cedar Lawn Memorial Park in Hagerstown, MD with Pastor Philip Foster officiating. There will be no public viewing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Franklin Hospice 209 Grant St. Chambersburg, Pa 17201 or to the American Cancer Society 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements were by the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home in Greencastle. Online condolences may be given at www.zimmermanfh.com
Greencastle - Edward E. Clopper, age 77, of Mercersburg Rd. Greencastle, PA died Thursday evening June 11, 2020 in his home.
Born February 20, 1943 in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of the late Max and Myrtle (Monninger) Clopper. He married his wife Janet A. (Weller) Clopper on August 3, 1963.
Ed retired from Grove Worldwide in Shady Grove and then worked part time at Maryland Ribbon in Hagerstown and Thomas Auto in McConnellsburg.
He was a member of the former Cedar Lawn Missionary Church in Hagerstown, a member of the Medairy Masonic Lodge # 140 in Williamsport, MD and a member of Cabin Creek Bassmasters. His hobbies and interests included fishing and hunting.
Surviving family in addition to his wife are four daughters Cindy Briggs and husband Brian of Fannettsburg, PA, Chris Mills and husband John of Hagerstown, MD, Linda Clopper of Greencastle, PA, Jennifer Clopper of North Carolina; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and one brother James Clopper of Greencastle, PA.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Richard Clopper.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Wednesday June 17 at 11:00 AM at the Cedar Lawn Memorial Park in Hagerstown, MD with Pastor Philip Foster officiating. There will be no public viewing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Franklin Hospice 209 Grant St. Chambersburg, Pa 17201 or to the American Cancer Society 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements were by the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home in Greencastle. Online condolences may be given at www.zimmermanfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.