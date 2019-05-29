Services
Lininger-Fries Funeral Home, Inc.
47 North Park Avenue
Mercersburg, PA 17236
(717) 328-2812
Viewing
Thursday, May 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc.
47 North Park Avenue
Mercersburg, PA
View Map
Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery
Mercersburg, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Chambersburg Church of the Brethren
260 S. Fourth Street
Chambersburg, PA
View Map
Resources
Edward Garnes


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward Garnes Obituary
Edward Garnes

Mercersburg - Edward M. Garnes, 63, of Mercersburg, went to be with his Lord and Savior, on May 25, 2019, at his home.

Born May 12, 1956 at Chambersburg, PA he was a son of the late Milton L. and Myrna Filer Garnes.

Ed was a 1974 graduate of James Buchanan High School. He was employed for 20 years as a heavy equipment operator for Waynesboro Construction. He then worked for Peters Township Municipal Authority for 26 years. He served as Treasurer to the Board since January 2016.

Ed enjoyed hunting with his sons and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He took pride in taking care of his Garnes family farm.

He was a member of Chambersburg Church of the Brethren, where he was serving as a deacon.

Surviving family include his wife, Denise K. Musselman Garnes, whom he married July 11, 1975. Three sons, Andrew A. (Rebekah) Garnes, Mercersburg, Chad E. (Maria) Garnes, Frederick, MD, Zachary F. (Rayanne) Garnes, Chambersburg, six grandchildren, Madisen, Ally, Andres, Paige, Emma, and Carson. A sister, Lorri L. (Dan) Maynard, Mercersburg.

Viewing 6 to 9 PM Thursday at Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc., Mercersburg.

Burial at 9:00 AM Friday May 31, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery, Mercersburg.

Memorial service 11:00 AM Friday at Chambersburg Church of the Brethren with Pastor Joel F. Nogle officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund of Chambersburg Church of the Brethren, 260 S. Fourth Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201
Published in Public Opinion on May 29, 2019
