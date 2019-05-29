|
|
Edward Garnes
Mercersburg - Edward M. Garnes, 63, of Mercersburg, went to be with his Lord and Savior, on May 25, 2019, at his home.
Born May 12, 1956 at Chambersburg, PA he was a son of the late Milton L. and Myrna Filer Garnes.
Ed was a 1974 graduate of James Buchanan High School. He was employed for 20 years as a heavy equipment operator for Waynesboro Construction. He then worked for Peters Township Municipal Authority for 26 years. He served as Treasurer to the Board since January 2016.
Ed enjoyed hunting with his sons and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He took pride in taking care of his Garnes family farm.
He was a member of Chambersburg Church of the Brethren, where he was serving as a deacon.
Surviving family include his wife, Denise K. Musselman Garnes, whom he married July 11, 1975. Three sons, Andrew A. (Rebekah) Garnes, Mercersburg, Chad E. (Maria) Garnes, Frederick, MD, Zachary F. (Rayanne) Garnes, Chambersburg, six grandchildren, Madisen, Ally, Andres, Paige, Emma, and Carson. A sister, Lorri L. (Dan) Maynard, Mercersburg.
Viewing 6 to 9 PM Thursday at Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc., Mercersburg.
Burial at 9:00 AM Friday May 31, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery, Mercersburg.
Memorial service 11:00 AM Friday at Chambersburg Church of the Brethren with Pastor Joel F. Nogle officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund of Chambersburg Church of the Brethren, 260 S. Fourth Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201
Published in Public Opinion on May 29, 2019