Edward Hunsberger
St. Thomas - Edward E. Hunsberger, age 89, of Saint Thomas passed away on 01/05/2020 at Menno Haven Nursing Home where he has resided since January 2018.
Born September 6, 1930 in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of the late Clarence Hunsberger and Hazel Secrest Hunsberger. He was a graduate of Mercersburg High School Class of 1949. Early in his life he was not afraid to pursue several avenues of employment starting at the Mercersburg Tannery, a bookkeeper for Heisey Orchards, a bookkeeper at Grove Manufacturing, Sherwin Williams paint store, and the men's clothing departments at ELM Greencastle, JC Penney and Montgomery Wards. He finally found his calling in his thirties and earned his BS and MS in Education from Shippensburg University. He began his life work in Tuscarora School District, teaching grade 5 in the St. Thomas Lutheran Church basement. Ed loved his students and his students loved him. He always said he never had a bad student. This was evidenced by students of all ages from the past coming to him in restaurants and around town introducing themselves to him and reminiscing. Ed also developed and taught a local history course and gave tours and lectures to local clubs and organizations. He was a member of the Mercersburg Tourist Council and Fort Loudon Tourist Council, and he was published in a history book produced by Wilson College.
Ed taught Sunday School for over 50 years and volunteered for Camp Joy-El Released Time Ministries. He served as a board member and member of the witness commission at Greencastle Church of the Brethren.
Surviving are his wife, Naomi Negley, whom he married on November 19, 1955; daughter, Renee Joy Shirk (Andrew Shirk), and twin grandchildren Rachel Joy and Jonathan Andrew Shirk of Watertown, CT. Ed is also survived by his siblings, twin brother Eugene Hunsberger(wife Daris), Dorothy Hunsberger Martin (husband Paul), Harold Hunsberger(wife Lynn) of Mercersburg, and countless nieces and nephews. Ed was preceded in death by his brother, Henry Hunsberger (wife Martha who survives).
There will be a private graveside burial for the family at Welsh Run Church of the Brethren Cemetery and a Celebration of Life Service for all on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Greencastle Church of the Brethren.
Arrangements by Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc., Mercersburg, PA.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020