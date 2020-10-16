Edward I. Steinberger
Chambersburg - Edward I. Steinberger, 82, of Chambersburg, passed away on October 15, 2020, surrounded by his family after battling a brief illness. Ed was born in Chambersburg on April 26, 1938, the son of the late Lawrence A. Steinberger and Rosalie (Kimple) Steinberger. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Irene (Keller) Steinberger, whom he married February 23, 1963.
As a young man, Ed worked on the family orchard in Scotland, PA, now The Chambersburg County Club and Scot Greene Estates. He was employed by Ward Trucking Corporation for 20 years and later for Knouse Foods, Orrtanna, from which he retired in 2001. He attended Chambersburg area schools, but left early to help run the family business.
Ed was a lifelong member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church where he was a faithful adorer at the Adoration Chapel from the time it opened. He was a member of The Knights of Columbus Council No. 1426 and a 4th Degree member of Assembly No. 924 in Chambersburg. Ed enjoyed hunting, golfing, and traveling with his family in their camper. They traveled to all 48 contiguous states. He was an avid Penn State and Notre Dame fan. Ed was most happy enjoying time outdoors, whether it be working on his tractors, pruning his fruit trees, or crafting in the workshop.
In addition to his wife, Irene, he is survived by a daughter, Carol A. Engel and husband Joseph of Charles Town, WV and grandsons, Kendrick L. Maholtz of Harrisburg, PA and Ryan R. Maholtz, a senior at Penn State University. Additionally, he is survived by brother-in-law Carl L. Keller and wife Janice; sister-in-law Joan L. Swanger and husband William; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers James Steinberger and Joseph Steinberger; a sister-in-law Marie Dillon and her husband Donald Dillon; and three nephews, James Steinberger, Stephen Steinberger, and Eugene Dillon. He is the last of the immediate family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. Richard Lyons at 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 320 Philadelphia Avenue, Chambersburg, PA. Interment will follow at Corpus Christi Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Monday at Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. CDC mask and social distancing guidelines will be observed.
The family requests the omission of flowers, however, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Washington County, Inc., 747 Northern Avenue, Hagerstown, MD 21742.
Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
.