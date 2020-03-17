|
Edward Kauffman
Fayetteville - Edward Kauffman, 84, formerly of Fayetteville, passed away Monday morning, March 16, 2020. Born February 9, 1936 in South Mountain, he was a son of the late Raymond and Virginia Staley Kauffman. Edward had been employed at several area orchards; had worked as a shoe cobbler; and was employed at Hess Manufacturing. He was a member of AMVETS Post 224, Marine Corps League, and VFW Post 1599, all in Chambersburg. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying working outside at his home and walking with his wife and pets. He also enjoyed football and was a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles. His wife of 21 years, Carol A. Brookens Kauffman, preceded him in death on March 7, 2020.
He is survived by his step-children, Kevin Murphy of Fayetteville, Christina G. Burns (Todd) of Chambersburg, Willie Bollinger (Heather) of Fayetteville, and Tommy R. Bollinger (Pam) of Chambersburg; a number of step-grandchildren; his niece, Karen Kimple (Jeff) of Fayetteville; and a nephew, Jeff Fickes of Fayetteville. In addition to his wife and parents, Ed was preceded in death by a step-daughter, Tina Thomas on February 17, 2018; a sister, Lila; and two brothers, Bob and Raymond.
A viewing will be held from 6:00-7:00 PM Monday, March 23, 2020 with a service to follow at 7:00 PM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Suzanne Elliott will officiate. Interment will be private.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020