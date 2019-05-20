|
Edward Ray Martin
Waynesboro - Edward Ray Martin, 42, of Waynesboro, PA, husband to Gina Hawbaker Martin, father to Cheyenne, Trent, Slade, Brooke, Paige, and Haven, passed away on May 18, 2019. Ed had a two-year journey with cancer, but is now safely in his eternal home with his Heavenly Father and Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, his earthly father Clarence, and his brother-in-law Jason Martin.
Ed was the son of Charlotte Martin of Hagerstown, MD and the late Clarence Martin. He is survived by his siblings, Sonja Diller (Dale) of Chambersburg, PA, Bonnie Horst (Ray) of Waynesboro, PA, Barry Martin (Janice) of Hagerstown, MD, Jean Martin of Como, NC, and Terry Martin (Sonya) of Hagerstown, MD.
Ed is also survived by his wife's parents, Wayne and Miriam (Frey) Hawbaker and her brothers and sisters, which include Brad Hawbaker (Kaylene), Kent Hawbaker (Joy), Eric Hawbaker (Emily), Todd Hawbaker, Danae Agha (Killian), Darla Newcomer (Neal),Vaun Hawbaker, and Charity Hawbaker.
Ed was ordained a minister in the Mt. Olive Mennonite Church in Maugansville, MD, served on the board of Allegany Boys Camp, and worked at Copyquik Printing for 24 years.
Family will receive friends at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Upton Brethren Church, 8490 Warm Spring Road, Greencastle, PA with Mt. Olive Mennonite Church ministry officiating.
Interment will be at the Mt. Olive Mennonite Church Cemetery, 13305 Maugansville Road, Hagerstown, MD.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Ed, for the benefit of his children c/o Mt. Olive Mennonite Church, 13305 Maugansville Road, Hagerstown, MD 21740.
Published in Public Opinion on May 20, 2019