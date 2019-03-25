|
Edwin L. "Ed" Bailey, II.
Greencastle - Mr. Edwin L. "Ed" Bailey II, 73, of Williamson Road, Greencastle, PA went to be with the Lord Friday, March 22, 2019 in his home.
Born March 29, 1945 in Renovo, PA he was the son of the late Edwin L. and Dorothy M. (Swartz) Bailey. He lived his early life in Tamarack near Cross Fork, PA and attended Renovo High School.
He and his wife of 56 years, Gloria J. (Brown) Bailey, were married November 2, 1962 in the Sunset Memorial Church, Tamarack. Together they lived a number of different places in Pennsylvania before making their home in Greencastle.
Mr. Bailey was employed as an independent truck driver for many years before going to work for Food Lion Distribution, Greencastle, PA as a truck driver. He retired from Food Lion in 2016.
He was an active member of Greencastle Baptist Church serving on the Property and Space Committee as well as the Security Team. Mr. Bailey was also a member of Bucktail Rod and Gun Club. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed campground hosting, and visiting with family and friends, and helping others.
In addition to his wife he is survived by two daughters, Lorie J. Lehman and her husband John and Lisa K. Eby and her husband Bradley both of Greencastle; four grandchildren, Allan, Alesa, Kylie, and Kelsey; one great-grandson, Jamie; four siblings, Eleanor "Joanne" Wilbert of New Philadelphia, OH, Dorothy "Jeanne" Pilot and her husband Douglas of Duncansville, PA, Donald E. Bailey and Lisa Reppard of Westfield, PA, and Margaret "Peg" Lucas and her husband Eric of Irmo, SC; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Greencastle Baptist Church, 2377 Buchanan Trail West, Greencastle, PA with Pastor Rick Roche and Deacon Bob Rider officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in Parklawn Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg, PA. There will be no public viewing; however, the family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., Tuesday evening in the Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, 521 S. Washington Street, Greencastle, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greencastle Baptist Church, Building Fund, 2377 Buchanan Trail West, Greencastle, PA 17225.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 25, 2019