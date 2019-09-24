|
Elaine G. Meyers
Chambersburg - Elaine G. Meyers, 71, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away September 20, 2019 after a brief illness. Born September 22, 1947 in Toledo, OH, she was the daughter of the late Roy A. Rife and Hazel Stewart Rife. After graduating from Chambersburg Area Senior High School, she began her career at F&M Trust Company and retired from the bank 38 years later as the Chief Financial Officer. She served on the Salvation Army Board of Directors in Chambersburg for 25 years and in retirement was an integral part of Salvation Army Ladies Auxiliary: She worked weekly helping to organize the donations for the Fabric fair.
Elaine's church life was an integral part of her daily life. She played the piano for Sunday services, soloists, weddings, and the church choir for many years. She attended the King Street United Brethren Church where she was a member of the Reflections Sunday school class and the church bell choir. The friendships she made in her church communities were so important in her life.
In retirement, Elaine spent her time doing all the things she didn't have time for while working. She maintained a large garden for years, continued to cross stitch, played the piano and generally just loved to socialize and be with people. 3 years ago she moved to the Menno Haven community and found a whole new group of friends and activities to keep her busy.
Elaine is survived by her husband of 54 years, Gary L. Meyers and two children; her daughter Lee Ann & Wade Martin of Belle Mead, NJ; and son Darren & Sue Meyers of Allison Park, Pa. By far her biggest joy in life was her 4 grandchildren, Rachel Martin, Kelly Martin, Zach Martin and Sydney Meyers. Nothing made her happier than sharing pictures and stories about her grandchildren. Her brother, Roy E. Rife & Verna Rife of Chambersburg survive her also.
The family will receive friends from 2-4pm and 6-8pm on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. A memorial service to celebrate Elaine's life will be held at 11 am Saturday, September 28, 2019 at King Street United Brethren Church. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Menno Haven Benevolent Fund (payable to Menno Haven Inc.), c/o Menno Haven Gift Planning Services, 2011 Scotland Avenue or to The Salvation Army, 169 Lincoln Way West, both in Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 24, 2019