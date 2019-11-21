|
Elaine Jones Eckels
Willow Hill, PA - Elaine Jones Eckels, age 91, Willow Hill, PA, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by her family on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at her home. Born June 8, 1928, in Richmond Furnace, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clarence I. (C.I.) and A. Neva Neil Jones.
Mrs. Eckels was a 1947 graduate of the former Metal Township High School. Early in life, Mrs. Eckels worked at the Hershey Creamery in Chambersburg and then with her husband, they built and operated "Parkette", a small ice cream stand in Richmond Furnace at the entrance of Cowans Gap Rd. Mrs. Eckels was a lifelong member of the Carrick United Methodist Church and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Wesley Yeager Post 606 American Legion, Ft. Loudon, PA. In her spare time, Elaine enjoyed reading, working in her flower gardens, and many hours spent on the porch with her family reminiscing and her favorite faithful furry friend, Maggie.
Surviving is her son, Richard "Dick" Eckels (wife Julie) of Willow Hill, PA and siblings, Carolyn Reeder (husband Daryl) and Jeanne J. Shives. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Richard M. Eckels, Sr. on September 2, 2010, and five siblings, Clarence I. Jones, Jr. "Ace", Joseph Jones, Janet Shoop, Donald Jones, and Anna Kremp.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 2 PM at Carrick United Methodist Church, 7003 Path Valley Rd., Ft. Loudon, PA 17224, where Pastor Phil Foster, Rev. Marlin A. "Butch" Neil, and Rev. Dr. Meagan Boozer will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church. Private interment will follow the service in Upper Path Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice, 2700 Luther Dr., Chambersburg, PA 17202 or to the above church and address. Online condolences may be expressed on Elaine's Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019