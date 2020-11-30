Eleanor Grace Smedley
Chambersburg - Eleanor Grace Yingling Smedley, 94, of 445 Guilford Ave., Chambersburg, PA 17201, passed away November 28, 2020, at Chambersburg Hospital, where she succumbed to Covid-19. She was born on November 15, 1926, Wells Township, Fulton Cointy, to the late Thelma (Wible) and Harvey Yingling.
A hard working, strong, caring woman, Grace was a loving family pillar and loyal friend to many, a character at times, with a dry sense of humor, quick wit, loving a good joke and laugh, fond of her flower beds and sewing. Her carrot cake and apple dumplings were special, but her fudge was a cherished gift.
An honor student, Grace graduated from Hustontown High School a year early, where she played interscholastic basketball. Employed at Letterkenny Army Depot starting at age 16 during WWW II, her favorite stories included the Italian prisioners working there, and her participating in a depot beauty pagent. At the depot she met her late husband of 68 years, Richard David (Nook) Smedley, who was an Army Air Corps Veteran of WWII. Decades later she retired from the men's suit maker initially known as Stanley Manufacturing Company.
Grace was proud of her children's college and employment accomplishments. She was delighted by the visits of, and her outings with, her grandson. She had been a longtime member of Central Presbyterian Church.
Grace is survived by two siblings, Ellis Yingling (wife Shirley) of McConnellsburg, and Alice Marlene (Yingling) Hedge (husband Harry) of Shippensburg, two children, Randall Richard Smedley of Harrisburg and Sharon Kay Smedley McFadden (husband John) of Lancaster, one grandson, Peter Smedley McFadden of Lancaster, sisters-in-law Grace Yingling of Suffolk, VA., and Janet Smedley of Waynesboro, nephews and neices. She was predeceased by two adult brothers, Harold and Johnny Yingling, two juvenile brothers, nephew, and inlaws.
The family would like to thank the health care professionals and caregivers whose efforts on Amazing Grace's (as she referred to herself) behalf have been so appreciated. Online condolences may be expressed at Grace's obituary on KelsoCorneliusFH.com
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Rd W, Chambersburg, PA 17201, or Chambersburg Meals on Wheels, 43 W Washington St, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
In deference to Covid-19 precautions, both viewing and internment service will be private by family.