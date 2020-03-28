|
|
Eleanor L. (Bentz) Plum
Mrs. Eleanor L. (Bentz) Plum, 87, a resident of Quincy Village and formerly of West Fourth Street, Waynesboro passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 in the nursing home.
Born May 13, 1932 in Kauffman Station, PA, she was the daughter of the late George A. and Helen G. (Small) Bentz.
Mrs. Plum was a graduate of Greencastle High School.
She and her husband, the late Mr. Ralph M. Plum, were married January 28, 1952. Mr. Plum passed away April 16, 2012.
Mrs. Plum was employed by Waynesboro Area School District in the cafeteria from 1974 until her retirement in 1994.
She was a member of Evangelical Lutheran Church, Waynesboro.
Mrs. Plum enjoyed crocheting and doing word search puzzles.
She will be remembered as a devoted wife and mother who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Plum is survived by three children, Wanda L. Mann and her husband, Dennis of Fayetteville, PA, Tim M. Plum and his wife, Barb of Hagerstown, MD and Larry C. Plum and his wife, Peni of Waynesboro; five grandchildren, Derek Mann, Kristy Plum, Evan Plum, Kelsey Plum and Ty Plum; three great-grandchildren, Dawson Mann, Madison Mann and Brecklyn Mann.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Bill Bentz.
Services and burial will be private in Brown's Mill Cemetery, Kauffman Station with Pastor Dennis Beaver officiating.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020