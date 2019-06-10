Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
State Line, PA - Eleanor K. (Keller) Martin, age 91, a resident of Providence Place in Chambersburg, PA and formerly of State Line, PA died Saturday morning June 8, 2019 in the Chambersburg Hospital.

Born June 27, 1927 in Montgomery Twp., Franklin County, PA, she was the daughter of the late Elmer J. and Margaret (Palmer) Keller. She married her husband Elwood R. Martin on June 15, 1946. He died on February 20, 2016.

Eleanor worked at the former Fairchild Aircraft and Valley Credit, both of Hagerstown. She was a member of the Macedonia United Brethren Church of Greencastle where she taught in the children's Sunday School for 20 years and helped with the Vacation Bible School. She was a 1945 graduate of Greencastle High School.

Surviving family are two sons, Larry Martin and wife Suzanne of Fayetteville, PA, Keith A. Martin and wife Camela of North Huntingdon, PA; five grandchildren, Melissa Edmonds of Woodbridge, VA, Amy Ellsworth of Manheim, PA, Laura Shatzer of Chambersburg, PA, Ross Martin of Pittsburgh, PA, Justin Martin of North Huntingdon, PA; six great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren and one sister Helen Cunningham of Chambersburg, PA.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers Elmer Keller and Mason Keller.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday June 12 at 10:30 AM from the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home 45 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle with Rev. Gayle Ruble Sr. officiating. Burial will be in the Cedar Hill Cemetery Greencastle. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in her memory to the Trustee Fund of Macedonia United Brethren Church 11887 Worleytown Rd. Greencastle, PA 17225. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com Greencastle, Pennsylvania 17225
Published in Public Opinion on June 10, 2019
