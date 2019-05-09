|
|
Eleanor White
Chambersburg - Eleanor Mae White, 90, of Chambersburg , Pennsylvania passed away May 3, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. She had lived in Greencastle for the past 48 years and prior to that she had lived in St. Thomas, Cove Gap area after moving from Burnt Cabins. She was born on February 9, 1929 in Decorum, Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania to Howard and Hazel Cowan Covert. She graduated from Orbisonia High School in 1947. She had worked at Howard Johnson' Restaurant on the Pa. Turnpike and later at Stanley Company in Chambersburg prior to her marriage. She loved her faith in God, family, cooking, taking pictures among other things.
She is survived by her six children: Emma Jean (wife of Wayne) Hallmark of Zebulon, GA, Clifford (husband of Donna) Carlin of Bedford, PA, Connie (wife of Greg) Miller of Chambersburg, James (husband of Eugenia) Carlin of Winston Salem, NC., Annette Carlin of Greencastle, and Janice (wife of Ron) Bingaman of Mercersburg, PA, and six step-children: Ronald Johnson, Judith Leidig, Randy Johnson, Jody Sandel, Paul White, and Esther White. Eleanor has a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Howard Carlin in 1966, her second husband, Richard Johnson in 2009, and her third husband, Belvy White in 2014.
A memorial service will be conducted Friday May 17th at 11:00 AM at the Greencastle Church of God with Rev. Floyd Myers officiating. Interment will be conducted at Fair Ridge Assembly of God Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on May 9, 2019