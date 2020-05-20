|
Elisabeth N. "Betty" Lohr
Chambersburg, PA - Elisabeth N. "Betty" Lohr, age 87, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Chambers Point Nursing Center. Born August 27, 1932 in New York City, NY, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Mary Lord Niemann.
Betty Lohr served the Lord through the local church throughout her adult life. She taught Sunday School, directed the choir and played the piano at Wheaton Woods Baptist Church and then Ashton Baptist Church. She was in the hand bell choir at McLean Bible Church. She was a member of the Chambersburg Baptist Church.
Surviving are five children, David E. Lohr (wife Andrea), Paul E. Lohr (wife Heather), Sharon E. Depp (husband David), Grace E. Lohr, and Mary E. Gibbons (husband Richard); 15 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Lohr, Jr. in 2008 and two brothers, Edward Niemann, Jr. and Robert Arthur Niemann.
Private Graveside services will be held in Norland Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held later in the year at Chambersburg Baptist Church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child where her oldest grandson is regional director of Central Asia. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from May 20 to May 21, 2020